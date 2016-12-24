That was in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Who knew he would someday live there?

That came in 2010, when Kern moved his young family to a house at 2725 Exhibition Drive that he and his wife, Lindsay, had built.

But the Christmas season brought a let down.

The holiday lighting displays that for years had drawn lines of cars to the otherwise quiet cul-de-sac overlooking Lake Superior in Duluth's Piedmont Heights neighborhood was no more. The lights had already dimmed years before the 2009 arrival of Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Bayfront Festival Park. Only a few of the street's 15 houses were still decorated when the Kern family moved in. "I was disappointed because everything I remembered from my childhood had come to a standstill," Kern said.

When a neighbor urged Kern to bring back the lights, saying the neighborhood needed new energy, Kern went to work.

His efforts have not only resulted in award-winning lighting displays but have been the catalyst to the neighborhood's comeback as a holiday lighting destination.

"If you go down that block, everybody is doing something again," said Kern, now 42. "When we went gung-ho, the neighbors did, too, adding tons of lights."

But Kern's display is the showstopper.

Musical display

What started as a simple lighting display in 2011 has grown into a jaw-dropping light and sound show with its own Facebook page. The shifting, dancing, quivering lights are synchronized to holiday music that can be heard by passing motorists on channel 98.3 FM on their car radios, thanks to a .5 watt FM transmitter on site.

Kern's lighting show won last year's Twin Ports Christmas Lighting Challenge, and the city's 2013 lighting contest. It also was recently ranked sixth best Christmas lighting display in Minnesota on bit.ly/2hQ4FGl. Bentleyville snared the top spot.

Motorists touring the Exhibition Drive lights, pull over to catch the Kerns' light show. Some stop to take pictures or videos. Some sing along to the music.

The house is illuminated by thousands of white LED lights, outlining the house from the ground to the rooftop and gables. They cover columns and the front deck are accented with numerous stars. Small trees, figures and other props in the yard are covered with lights. The lights are digitally synchronized to holiday music, with flood lights washing the house in blue, red and green glows.

The 20-minute show (up from last year's 12 minutes) is a changing light display choreographed to songs like "Christmas City," "Oh Come, All Ye Faithful" and "O Holy Night." There's a special salute to "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" when Clark Griswold turns on his over-the-top outdoor lights to Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus."

Some lights are only used for certain songs. Railroad Crossing signs only light up when "Believe" from "Polar Express" is played. Olaf the snowman is only seen for "Let It Go" from "Frozen." Then there are the lights that shoot across arches, like animals leaping. That effect is conservatively used, for greater impact.

"I don't want to use all the lights, all the time," Kern said.

When it comes to the display, Kern does it all, with some help with the lighted peaks of the house.

Setup

He starts putting up the house lights around Oct. 1, getting it done by Halloween. Setup of the yard display starts the day after Thanksgiving. Lights go on Dec. 1. That preparation also includes testing lights, replacing and upgrading lights, running extension cords and boosting wattage as the display grows.

"Every year, we're adding something new," Kern said.

But putting up the lights isn't the hard part. The hard part is programming the songs.

"You have to tell each light what to do for each beat of the song," explained Kern.

Lights are grouped into 52 different channels. Each channel controls six to 22 strands of lights that cover a part of the display such as the roofline, columns, stars or a prop in the yard. Using a computer, Kern programs what each channel does for each beat of a tune based on the vision he has for the song's display.

Programming one song takes Kern about 40 hours. He estimates he's spent 200 to 250 hours programming songs in the past few years. And each year, he changes the song lineup, except for a couple of returning favorites.

While Kern is self-taught on how to do it, his business has lent itself to the task. He owns Kern and Kompany, a special events and marketing firm. "Producing my home is no different from producing events," said Kern.

He plans to continue with his light and sound show to keep the Exhibition Drive holiday revival going, and for his daughters, Paisley, 5, and Reagan, 9. He isn't deterred by the jump in his home's electric bill during the holiday season. Besides, he has lots of ideas for next year's display.

"I'm just going to keep doing it because people love it, and it's becoming a Christmas tradition for people," he said.

Just like drives along Exhibition Drive was for his family when he was a boy.