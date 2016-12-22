Search
    Update: Heitkamp says she'll 'likely' stay in the Senate

    By April Baumgarten Today at 12:57 p.m.

    U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp “likely” will stay in the Senate instead of joining the Trump administration.

    North Dakota’s lone Democrat in Congress has been cited as the top choice for President-elect Donald Trump’s agriculture commissioner, but she told her brother, Joel, on his KFGO radio show Thursday her first love is serving the people of North Dakota. When asked if she is going to stay in the Senate, Heitkamp said, “I think it’s likely that that’s going to be the outcome from all of this, yes.

    "I’m not saying ‘never, never,’ but I will tell you that I’m very, very honored to serve the people of North Dakota, and I hope that no matter what I do, that will always be my first priority," Heitkamp said.

    Heitkamp met with the president-elect and his team earlier this month in Trump Tower in New York. She told Forum News Service they discussed an array of topics affecting North Dakota and the rest of the country but said the subject of a potential Cabinet post being offered to her was never brought up.

    Heitkamp’s name has been floated for multiple Cabinet positions, including energy, interior and ag secretary. Trump had not named an ag secretary as of Thursday afternoon, though former Republican Texas Gov. Rick Perry and U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., were chosen as his energy and interior secretaries, respectively.

    A Heitkamp appointment would leave her seat open in North Dakota, a state that overwhelmingly voted for Trump over Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. A special election would be held within 95 days of Heitkamp vacating her seat.

    There has been speculation Heitkamp could face a tough campaign for her seat in 2018. She narrowly defeated former U.S. Rep. Rick Berg, R-N.D., in 2012, and she is up for her first re-election.

    Some have predicted U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., might give up his seat to run against Heitkamp in two years, though he has not made that announcement yet.

    Cramer, an early supporter of Trump, was considered to be in the running for energy secretary before the president-elect announced he had chosen Perry.

    Check back for updates as this story develops.

