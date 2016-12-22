Search
In a first, US agency sues ND employer for sex harassment based on sexual orientation

    Port: Pathetic Ed Schultz is the Kremlin’s American mouthpiece

    By Rob Port Today at 11:07 a.m.
    Ed Schultz speaks during a rally for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday, May 13, 2016, at Ramada Plaza & Suites, Fargo. File photo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

    Ed Schultz once decried Donald Trump as “a racist.”

    He describe Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin as having a “nasty” record on human rights and accused him of “crippling” his country. Schultz mocked Republicans for allegedly having a soft spot for “Putie.”

    But these days things have changed for Schultz, as the Washington Post reports. He works for RT America, the Kremlin-funded television network which operates as the propaganda arm of the Russian state.

    Now Schultz has few bad things to say about his boss, Vladimir Putin, and even has a changed outlook on Donald Trump.

