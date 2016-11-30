Newsboys to perform in Grand Forks

A Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling band, Newsboys announced Wednesday it would extend its Love Riot Tour into 2017, adding 50 cities to the concert list. Grand Forks is the only North Dakota city added to the extension. There are no Minnesota cities on the tour extension list, but additional tour dates for May will be announced soon, according to a news release.

The band is known for its Christian pop rock style and hits such as "Shine," "God is Not a Secret" and "Entertaining Angels." Newsboys has had 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nominations and has sold more than eight million albums.

Tickets for the Grand Forks concert range from $28 to $103 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19. For more information, go to und.edu/chester-fritz-auditorium/events.cfm or newsboys.com.