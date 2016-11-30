Lisa Marie Hasan, 22, and Eric Federico Preciado, 36, were both charged with child neglect, a Class C felony, by the Ramsey County State's Attorney's Office.

According to Devils Lake Police detective Susan Schwab, a maintenance worker came to do work on an apartment in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast at about 1:20 p.m. Monday. He received a key and permission to enter from the landlord, Schwab said.

Upon entry, the worker found a 9-month old child in a playpen in the living room. He also found a bedroom with an extension cord wrapped around the door handle and with furniture pressed up against the door. A 2-year-old child was found inside, Schwab said. The parents were not present.

The worker contacted police, Schwab said.

About 45 minutes after police arrived, the parents returned, she said. Charging documents state the couple were at Kmart at the time.

Bond was set for each at $5,000 cash.