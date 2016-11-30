The House of Representatives unanimously passed the Northern Border Security Review Act on Tuesday without objection, meaning there were no changes to the bill. Obama has 10 days from when the bill was passed by Congress to decide whether he will sign the bill into law, but Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., expects the president will put his signature on the document.

"This bill will give us an excellent opportunity to have a strategy that we all can evaluate and review in our oversight responsibilities," she said.

Heitkamp sponsored the bill after she visited the Pembina port of entry in April 2015 with Alejandro Mayorkas, then-U.S. Department of Homeland Security deputy secretary. There, she heard concerns about potential threats and challenges from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. She said she wanted to address the situation after Congress began work on an immigration and border security bill in 2013 when she first took office.

"We started looking at this and said, 'Wait a minute. We have a whole another 4,000-plus-mile border that is hardly being considered in this bill,'" she said, adding she started working with other senators from states that share the border with Canada.

The northern border, which includes the Alaska-Canada line, is 5,500 miles long and includes 120 border crossings. The Grand Forks Sector oversees 861 miles of border—the most any U.S. Customs and Border Protection sector protects—and 32 stations.

The last security assessment of the northern border was done in 2011, Heitkamp said.

Along with improving recruiting and retaining efforts for the northern border, the bill also would determine what tools border agents need to combat drug and human trafficking as well as identify technology that could expand the reach of agents and find vulnerabilities in cooperation between Canadian, state, local and tribal law enforcement.

If signed into law, the bill would cost $1 million for 2016, according to the Congressional Budget Office. It would not affect direct spending or revenues, meaning pay-as-you-go procedures do not apply.

Though she said she could not go into detail about the threats and challenges since they are considered classified information, she said it is important to draw attention to the northern border.

"This was our attempt to say, 'A lot of the attention on the southwest border, that is necessary in terms of border security, but we also have a need to have a lot of attention on the northern border,'" she said.

She added the U.S. is lucky to have Canada as a friendly, trusted ally. There are Canadian border officials at the Pembina port aiding Border Patrol agents, and there could be a bill to further facilitate relationships with border forces from Canada.