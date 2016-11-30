Wis. man likely fell onto aquarium, died from wounds, police say
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A River Falls man who was found dead late Monday, Nov. 28, likely bled to death from a wound after falling at home.
Police say that a preliminary Ramsey County, Minn., medical examiner's autopsy report indicates the death of Jeffrey Carlson, 45, was accidental and caused by a fall.
Police Chief Gordie Young said it's believed that Carlson fell onto an aquarium, was cut by a shard or shards of glass and died from the wound to his torso.
Carlson was found by a relative, the chief said. River Falls emergency responders did not try to revive him.
“No foul play but the case is still open,” Young said Wednesday.