    Wis. man likely fell onto aquarium, died from wounds, police say

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:20 p.m.

    RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A River Falls man who was found dead late Monday, Nov. 28, likely bled to death from a wound after falling at home.

    Police say that a preliminary Ramsey County, Minn., medical examiner's autopsy report indicates the death of Jeffrey Carlson, 45, was accidental and caused by a fall.

    Police Chief Gordie Young said it's believed that Carlson fell onto an aquarium, was cut by a shard or shards of glass and died from the wound to his torso.

    Carlson was found by a relative, the chief said. River Falls emergency responders did not try to revive him.

    “No foul play but the case is still open,” Young said Wednesday.

