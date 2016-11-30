Delta flight diverted to Fargo after leaving Grand Forks

Jordan Dahl, operations specialist at the Fargo airport, said Delta Flight 4813 was bound for Minneapolis before touching down early. The plane's pilots didn't declare an emergency situation, Dahl said, and brought the plane in as a safety precaution.

The flight left Grand Forks shortly after 11 a.m. and was due for arrival at Minneapolis—Saint Paul International Airport at about 12:20 p.m. The plane was undergoing the necessary repairs in Fargo and is expected to resume its journey to Minnesota later today, Dahl said.