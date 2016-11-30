The documents, obtained by the Herald under open records laws, include a Nov. 14 letter from Mayor Mike Brown that summarizes Bergman's immediate future. It states that Brown is weighing discipline against Bergman "up to and including termination," but offers Bergman or his attorney a chance to respond to allegations about his conduct.

"The reported incidents I am reviewing relate to allegations of your unprofessional conduct, lack of confidentiality, incompetence or inefficiency, offensive or inappropriate conduct or language, failure to maintain city records, maintenance concerns regarding city-owned vehicles and equipment, and your conduct endangering the safety of employees or members of the public," the letter states.

Bergman received the letter because he is a Grand Forks civil service employee, as opposed to a contract employee. As part of that classification, he'll also have the opportunity to appeal any discipline to the city's Civil Service Commission.

Brown declined to offer comment on the matter.

"It's an ongoing investigation, and he has hired an attorney," Brown said, adding that he expects to meet with Bergman's lawyer in early December. "We'll have more information then."

Bergman was placed on leave Sept. 16. Documents previously obtained by the Herald show the suspension came following questions over decisions Bergman made on the job related to maintenance matters and federal regulations and also suggested his on-the-job conduct had been hostile. He was also accused of sharing sensitive medical information.

In October, Bergman said he was a fair-minded, professional boss who was being unfairly characterized by an employee with a stressful workload.