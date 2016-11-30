Marshall County Fair Grandstand built in 1939 demolished

The grandstand, which was built in 1939, needed significant structural repairs to make it through another fair season and safety was a concern with the issues the structure had.

Two weeks ago, the Marshall County Fair Board unanimously voted to move forward with a new grandstand project and tear down the old structure at its Nov. 17 meeting.

As snow flurries fell Wednesday morning over Warren, two Caterpillar backhoes demolished the structure. The demolition was handled by Gowan Construction of Oslo, Minn.

The Marshall County Fair Board is currently finalizing plans and funding for a new structure and will look at final building plans at its Dec. 19 meeting, according to a news release. It is not known if the structure will be ready for the 2017 fair, but if it is not, events will still be held with temporary seating.

The Marshall County fair located in Warren attracts more than 30,000 visitors to Warren over the five-day event in the summer. Each night the fair holds an event at the grandstand.