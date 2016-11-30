ND natives fearing for home in the face of Tenn. wildfires

The wildfires have killed three, burning 400 homes and businesses.

Fires have been consuming homes and businesses in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, but Fargo native Ryan Forelich and his family are not watching the news, they are making it.

Ryan Froelich has no idea tonight, if he will have a home to go back to.

"Yep, all the kids are in the cars," said Froelich.

With his family packed in a van, Ryan and crew are evacuated from their mountain top home, as fires sweep thru Gatlinburg.

"Tried to go into town to see what that looked like wouldn't let us into town so we went to get water and clothes and toothpaste and toiletries. And bringing our dog to a kennel," said Froelich.

Unable to return, the Fargo natives are in a hotel, unsure of what lay ahead.

"That is tough not sure if we are going home to anything if everything is gone. Stressful right now," said Froelich.

Ryan is a pharmacist, and his store has no damage.

"Quite a few people don't even have a job to go back to," said Froelich.

At least 14,000 people in Gatlinburg have been evacuated.