Update: Police ID driver in fiery East Grand Forks crash

Craig Andrew Vinton, 25, Fargo, was identified as the suspect by the East Grand Forks Police Department.

Formal charges have yet to be filed in Polk County District Court, but Lt. Rodney Hajicek said Vinton is likely to face charges for drug possession, vehicle theft and driving under the influence.

Vinton had no identification, refused to identify himself and was driving a stolen vehicle, according to the East Grand Forks Police Department.

A search warrant was approved to take a blood sample from Vinton, according to Hajicek. The Police Department received numerous tips and a call from Vinton's probation officer, all of which helped identify him, Hajicek said.

Law enforcement responded about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a car fire on the Minnesota side of the Kennedy Bridge. A red sedan was eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 and landed upside down in the south ditch after it slid against a Red River State Recreation Area fence. A light pole was knocked over near the scene of the crash.

Officers blocked eastbound traffic on the Grand Forks side of the bridge as crews worked to put out the fire and clear the scene. The bridge was reopened about 9:30 p.m.

Vinton was pulled from the wreckage and arrested, with multiple officers handcuffing and escorting him to a police car.

The car was reported stolen from Hillsboro, Hajicek said. Drugs were recovered from the scene.

"It looks like he had some methamphetamine and marijuana," Hajicek said.

Vinton appeared to have minor injuries but was otherwise OK. Hajicek said Vinton refused medical treatment initially, but upon waking up Wednesday, he agreed to go to the hospital for treatment.

Vinton pleaded guilty to shoplifting in Fargo in February, state court records show.