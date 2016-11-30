The man had no identification, has refused to identify himself and was driving a stolen vehicle, according to the East Grand Forks Police Department.

Police say charges will be filed against the man, who is in custody, once he is identified.

A search warrant was approved to take a blood sample from the subject at about 2 a.m., according to Lt. Rodney Hajicek.

Law enforcement responded about 8:30 p.m. to a car fire on the Minnesota side of the Kennedy Bridge. A red sedan was eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 and landed upside down in the south ditch after it slid against a Red River State Recreation Area fence. A light pole was knocked over near the scene of the crash.

Officers blocked eastbound traffic on the Grand Forks side of the bridge as crews worked to put out the fire and clear the scene. The bridge was reopened about 9:30 p.m.

The man involved in the one-vehicle crash was pulled from the wreckage and was arrested, with multiple officers handcuffing and escorting him to a police car.

The car was reported stolen, East Grand Forks Police Sgt. Greg Gahlon said.

“It looks like he had some methamphetamine and marijuana,” Hajicek said.

The man appears to have minor injuries but was otherwise OK, Gahlon said. He is currently being held at Northwest Regional Correction Center in Crookston.

Hajicek said the man refused medical treatment.

This story will be updated as more facts are known.