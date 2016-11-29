Law enforcement responded about 8:30 p.m. to a car fire on the Minnesota side of the Kennedy Bridge. A red sedan was eastbound on Highway 2 landed upside down in the south ditch after it slid against a Red River State Recreation Area fence. A light pole was knocked over near the scene of the crash.

Officers blocked eastbound traffic on the Grand Forks side of the bridge as crews worked to put out the fire and clear the scene. The bridge was reopened around 9:30 p.m.

A man involved in the one-vehicle crash was pulled from the wreckage and was arrested, with multiple officers handcuffing and escorting him to a police car.

The car was reported stolen, East Grand Forks Police Sgt. Greg Gahlon said.

The man appears to have minor injuries but is otherwise OK, Gahlon said. The man, who refused to identify himself, was en route Tuesday night to the Northwest Regional Correction Center in Crookston, he said.

It's unclear what charges, if any, will be filed against the man. Further information on the crash was unavailable Tuesday night as officers continued to investigate the rollover.