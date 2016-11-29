“The sooner, the better,” Brown said.

But Brown said a new effort to increase the sales tax would be different. Though he would prefer that increase remain at 0.75 percent -- bringing the local effective tax rate to 7.5 percent -- he would like to see the duration of the tax increase cut from 50 years to perhaps 30 years and the infrastructure projects eligible for funding more clearly defined.

“We can’t depend on state aid,” Brown said. “I think we need to depend on ourselves. I think our community needs to choose to depend on itself.”

The most recent sales tax proposal failed in the Nov. 8 election with 44 percent of the 22,142 ballots cast in favor of the increase. City leaders have since said that the 50-year duration of the tax may have worked against it, and suggested that a future tax should be more specific.

Leaders also have bemoaned the lost revenue. The tax was expected to begin generating $7.75 million per year, which would go toward infrastructure projects such as a new water treatment plant, a new underpass at 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue or a new Interstate 29 interchange at 47th Avenue South.

The ballot language itself was somewhat vague, though, city leaders said, and by design in order to give leaders latitude on how infrastructure dollars were spent.

But Brown said he expects a pared-down and more clearly communicated tax proposal will be more appealing to voters, especially once higher city water rates, raised after the prior proposal’s failure, are in place in 2017. The City Council voted on raising those increases from 2 percent to 9 percent earlier this month to cover funding for the new water treatment plant. That means that next year, an average home’s water hookup will shift from $7.59 to $8.29 per month, and the rates for 1,000 gallons of water will increase from $3.92 to $4.27 per month.

“I’m very proud of the council’s efforts. They worked tirelessly to get the message out. We were doing all the nonprofits and all the radio and all the op-eds in the paper,” Brown said of communications efforts on November’s proposal. “You still miss quite a few people. I think the water bill gets everybody.”

Brown said he hopes to see ballot language prepared by the council within the next six to eight weeks.

It’s not clear how much support Brown’s proposal will have from City Council members. Council President Dana Sande said the council would face hard decisions in the weeks ahead about how to prioritize big infrastructure projects in coming years. He said a half-size tax increase that would just fund local water projects might be another option.

“It’s a great idea, mayor, (but) I don’t know how we’re going to pull it off,” Sande said. “I have a lot of faith in the mayor, and I know he thinks things through. And if he thinks we can pull it off, he’ll probably be able to to make it happen.”

City Council Vice President Ken Vein said he’s open to the mayor’s vision, but added that he would want to make sure such a strategy was approached carefully.

“I want to understand as much as I can … talking to individuals, what did they like and what didn’t they like, and make sure I have the best understanding I possibly can for why it didn’t pass,” he said.

There is no city general election slated for June or earlier, which means the city would have to hold the vote at a special election. Assistant City Clerk Sherie Lundmark said the ballpark price tag for such an event is $15,000 to $20,000.

Sande pointed out that a special election might already be in store for the city, with a petition seeking the preservation of Arbor Park potentially headed before voters soon.

“Then it’s easy to justify putting some language out there and letting people vote yes or no again,” he said.

Brown stressed the need for the tax to move ahead, though. Lost time, he said, is lost city revenue.