In South Dakota, Interstate 90 was closed in the northern Black Hills from Rapid City to Spearfish.

On the 94-mile stretch of interstate from Mandan to Dickinson, the patrol said parts are blocked with heavy snow drifts along with extremely icy and snow compacted stretches. The patrol also said there was near zero visibility at times creating hazardous driving conditions.

There were also "no travel advisories" in effect for Bismarck, Mandan, Minot and surrounding areas.

"Most of the heavier stuff is going to be Minot southward to Bismarck," Rick Krolak of the National Weather Service in Bismarck said.

Up to 18 inches of snow were reported in some areas of central and western North Dakota.

In Minot, the police were asking that drivers exercise extreme caution while traveling within the city. Police Capt. John Klug said there were a number of problem areas around the city where vehicles have gotten stuck in deep snow or unable to move due to icy roadways.

It wasn't quite as bad farther into the northwest corner of the state.

The season's first major storm blanketed Williston with about half a foot of snow this week causing few disruptions other than a string of minor crashes on local roads. Williston police were called to at least 17 fender-benders between Monday afternoon and Tuesday on account of slippery streets, Patrolman Josh Hilgart said.

The Highway Patrol attributed nearly 10 crashes on Williams County highways to the weather. No injuries were reported from the mishaps, which included minor rollovers, and vehicles sliding off the road and into each other.

Conditions weren't any better in western South Dakota. State officials closed the almost 50 mile stretch of Interstate 90 between Spearfish and Rapid City on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety reported at least one multiple vehicle accident, along with white-out conditions with zero to near zero visibility, icy roads and drifting snow are making safe travel almost impossible along this stretch of I-90.

Snow and strong winds are not expected to die down until later in the day on Wednesday and it will take time to clear the roadway.

Officials are also cautioning drivers in other areas of the state that strong winds of 30-40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are making travel extremely difficult, especially for semi-trucks and other high profile vehicles. Winds were expected to hit 60 mph Tuesday night in Rapid City and Hermosa.

Winter maintenance has been suspended in some areas where it is too dangerous for the plows to be on the roadway.

The Williston Herald contributed to this report