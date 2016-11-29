Canadian traffic higher after slow year

The Pembina Port of Entry counted 45,600 automobiles in September crossing the northern border into the U.S., up from 43,869 in September 2015. October's numbers also exceeded the month's 2015 counts, increasing from 43,147 vehicles last year to 44,553 last month.

Though the monthly counts saw spikes, the fiscal year, which runs October through September, ended with 506,473 crossings, or about 43,700 fewer than Fiscal Year 2015 and down from the Fiscal Year 2014 count of 599,469.

Crossings into the U.S. at other ports of entry in North Dakota and Minnesota stayed steady for the most part for year-to-year comparisons in October and September, but almost all ports in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Grand Forks Sector saw a decrease in fiscal year comparisons from 2015 to 2016.

The weaker Canadian dollar likely has a part in decreased traffic flow into the U.S., said Julie Rygg, executive director of the Greater Grand Forks Convention and Visitors Bureau. As of Tuesday, the Canadian dollar was worth 74 cents in U.S. currency.

That's up from mid-January, when the Canadian dollar fell to 68 cents but down from past years, when the Canadian dollar was worth as much as $1.05 in U.S. dollars in 2011. The Canadian dollar was worth at least 85 cents from mid-2009 into mid-2014, when the country's currency began to weaken.

"That obviously has an impact on travelers that come across the border," Rygg said.

Canadian travelers come to Grand Forks to shop because of the large selection and good prices, Rygg said, adding the CVB advertises to attract shoppers.

It's hard to say whether traffic from Canada will increase, and that is largely dependant on if the Canadian dollar weakens or strengthens, she added.

Still, the increase in travel in September and October offers some hope, she said.

"I think that is what we are focusing on and hope we will come back around," she said.