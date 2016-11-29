Devils Lake couple barricaded toddler in room, police say

According to Devils Lake Police detective Susan Schwab, a maintenance man came to do work on an apartment in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast at about 1:20 p.m. Monday. He received a key and permission to enter from the landlord, Schwab said.

Upon entry, the worker found a 9-month old child in a playpen in the living room. He also found a bedroom with an extension cord wrapped around the door handle and with furniture pressed up against the door. A 2-year-old child was found inside, Schwab said. The parents were not present.

The worker contacted police, Schwab said.

About 45 minutes after police arrived the parents returned, she said. Formal charges have yet to be filed in Ramsey County District Court, but a man and woman were booked in the Lake Region Correctional Center Monday afternoon facing potential charges for child neglect, a Class C felony. Lisa Marie Hasan, born 1994, and Eric Federico Preciado, born 1980, were detained in the incident, according to the Ramsey County State's Attorney's Office.