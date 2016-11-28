Man comes back to life after 15 minutes, but can't be saved in snowplowing accident between co-workers
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Kirk Almendinger and Ronald Chrast were plowing snow together in Roseville early Wednesday morning when Almendinger hopped out of his truck to talk to Chrast.
When they were finished talking, Chrast put his Chevy pickup truck in reverse and accidentally ran over Almendinger, 60, of Forest Lake, police said.
The accident occurred about 4:20 a.m. in the parking lot of FedEx at 2560 Long Lake Road. Almendinger, who also worked as a dentist, died later that night at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
“They had just finished plowing the lot, and they were speaking with one another — determining where they would be going next to plow — when the accident occurred,” Lorne Rosand, a spokeswoman for the Roseville police, said.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, and Chrast has not been charged with a crime, Rosand said.
Almendinger was pinned under the frame of Chrast’s truck on the left front side, and the truck had to be lifted by a jack once paramedics arrived, Rosand said.
Almendinger, who was not breathing and had no pulse when paramedics arrived, regained a pulse after EMTs performed CPR for 15 minutes, Rosand said. He died about 8:20 p.m. at HCMC due to complications from injuries he received.
Chrast could not be reached for comment; Almendinger’s family declined to comment.
According to his business website, Almendinger had dental offices in Grantsburg, Wis.; St. Croix Falls, Wis.; and Woodville, Wis. He earned his doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Minnesota in 1982.
Almendinger is survived by sons Kade, Cole, Tryn and Reece Almendinger.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Mattson Funeral Home in Forest Lake. A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service.