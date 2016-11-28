'Know the Truth' video series aims to set the record straight about protest, law enforcement conflict
The Morton County Sheriff's Department wants to set the record straight about protest conflict, and is doing so with a video series titled, "Know the Truth."
The Morton County Sheriff's Department released its first video of the series Monday, following Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney as he explains how some protesters attempt to instigate law enforcement through violence as a tactic to gain attention.
Laney also points out law enforcement is more than willing to protect legal, permitted protests, yet some protesters only want conflict.
You can watch the full video below.