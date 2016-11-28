Members of the city's Committee of the Whole voted 7-0 in support of drafting an application to funnel $335,000 in state funding to a "housing first" project downtown, slated for city-owned land at the corner of First Avenue South and Walnut Street.

The funding is expected to help back an $8.5 million housing project expected to break ground next year. Led by the Grand Forks Housing Authority, the result will be a four-story, 42-unit building that provides "permanent supportive housing" for the homeless.

Meredith Richards is the city's planning and community development deputy director. She said the item, which still needs final approval from the full City Council, isn't a decision to fund the project, but a vote to apply to a state program that supports housing projects. She said this project—known as LaGrave on First—makes for an excellent application.

"This is a project that's absolutely eligible, that has strong community and council support, and they can use this money to make a better final product," Richards said.

Terry Hanson, Executive Director of the Grand Forks Housing Authority, said the money is an important part of making the project a reality. The $8.5 million cost goes beyond just construction, he said—it encompasses everything necessary to open the facility—but he said that funding is falling into place from multiple sources and construction is expected as soon as June of next year.

"We have no reason not to move forward," Hanson said. "Funding is no longer holding us back."

The final result, Hanson said, will be permanent housing for the homeless that tenants can keep as long as they want it, though as they move on after stabilizing their lives, they'll make room for new tenants.

The land is expected to be sold by the city at a cost of $325,000 before the end of the year, paid for with a portion of funding previously awarded by the city. The land includes a skate park, which city documents say is being considered for relocation at Kannowski Park at 619 S. Fourth St.

"What a housing-first opportunity provides individuals is a place to call home," Hanson said. "It gives them an address, they are no longer homeless, and now they are more ready and perhaps willing to address the second and third compound issues that they may have."

City Council member Bret Weber represents the downtown area, including place where the project is slated for construction. He said the new facility will circumvent other ways the community already pays for homelessness—such as emergency room costs, incarceration or unsuccessful treatment programs.

"This is a social problem that we are already dealing with and paying for, except we're dealing with it and paying for it in really inefficient and expensive ways."

Other business

City leaders also voted on construction contracts for 2017 projects along DeMers Avenue that involve more than $765,000 in city spending, including a maintenance project that runs from Interstate 29 to the downtown overpass and a paved path the avenue from 42nd to 48th streets. The total cost on the projects, once federal and state spending is included, totals nearly $5.7 million.

The contracts themselves will be awarded by the North Dakota Department of Transportation. A City Council vote is necessary to give final, local input on its award.