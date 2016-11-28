The system responsible for the first major snowfall of the winter is stuck smack dab over much of North Dakota.

"This storm is going to hang around for another day or so and then start moving east, probably around the Great Lakes area Wednesday," said Janine Vining, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. "It's a very large storm with large amounts of precipitation around it."

While some areas, such as Fargo and Jamestown, were experiencing rain most of Sunday night and Monday, there was substantial snow falling elsewhere in the state. By noon Monday or shortly thereafter, Bismarck reported 7.5 inches of snow and it was still falling.

Bismarck was expecting a foot of snow by Wednesday.

New Town and Stanton in west central North Dakota were almost there already by midday Wednesday with 11 inches reported. Dickinson had 10 inches by late afternoon.

By 12:50 p.m. Monday Minot had officially recorded 6.3 inches, putting the daily record of 8 inches well within reach. It has already broken the record for the day set in 1905 of 4 inches.

"We are expecting 10-12 inches of snow in the Minot area when all is said and done," said Vining at mid-afternoon Monday.

Meteorologist Bill Barrett of the National Weather Service in Grand Forks said only flurries were forecast in the Grand Forks-Fargo region through Wednesday.

Travel conditions were slick throughout the rest of North Dakota as a travel alert was in effect.

The storm began with a freezing rain before turning to snow in parts of western and central North Dakota, making for slippery road conditions.

“The wind condition is not indicative of blizzard conditions, so that’s probably the better part of this,” Barrett said. “The bad part is with a lot of snow, whenever you’re driving, you have to keep in touch with what the road conditions might be.”

Barrett advised travelers to find updates on road conditions through the North Dakota Department of Transportation, either through its website or by calling 511.

The first major snowstorm of the season brought a flurry of traffic accidents in the Bismarck area. Forty-six accidents were reported in Bismarck by 4 p.m., and 15 were reported in Burleigh County by 2 p.m. No serious injuries have occurred, according to law enforcement.

Burleigh County Sheriff's Department Deputy Brandon Roemmich said most of the accidents in the county have been caused by vehicles sliding off the road and into ditches.

Although snow is causing troubles, it's still fairly mild temperature wise.

"Temperatures are decent but it is heavy, wet snow. We are not expecting any Arctic air coming down," said Vining.

The storm is a huge one, a "Colorado low" that is producing rain as far south as Texas and even spawned a tornado in Nebraska

The storm was also hitting western South Dakota with winds of up to 50 mph in some areas. The northern Black Hills was expect 5 inches of snow.

Conditions behind the storm will generally be mostly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures in the upper 20s in central and western North Dakota.

The Minot Daily News, Grand Forks Herald and Bismarck Tribune contributed to this report