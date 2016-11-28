Man sentenced for trying to get his date to be prostitute
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man who told his “dating partner” that he was taking her to Omaha to be a stripper, but instead wanted her to prostitute herself has been sentenced to almost four years in prison on a charge of interstate domestic violence.
Jerrid Lee Morris was indicted in September and sentenced last week.
The incident took place on Aug. 8 when after his “dating partner” resisted the prostitution proposition, Morris held a knife against her cheek and threatened to harm her.
The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations.