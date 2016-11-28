Brandon Thompson, 31, has been charged with four new felonies and two new misdemeanors in connection with the Nov. 19 fire. According to a criminal complaint, Thompson set fire to his wife's residence off Pembina County Road 3 in St. Thomas, N.D.

St. Thomas Fire Department Chief Dalyn Vollrath told the Herald on Monday the home received "very substantial damage" and is "unlivable." Vollrath said the fire appeared to start in the garage before it spread to the attic and caused the roof to collapse.

Thompson was charged with arson, a Class B felony; one Class B and two Class C felony counts of criminal mischief; and two misdemeanor charges for disobeying a court order and domestic violence after authorities say he struck his estranged wife.

The fire also destroyed a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by Edward Kennelly, the man Thompson is accused of attempting to murder after finding Kennelly in his home with his wife, Lora Thompson, on Oct. 13.

The new charges were filed Wednesday, just a week after prosecutors and defense attorneys reached a tentative agreement that called for a 60-day jail sentence in the shooting case; Pembina County District Court Judge Laurie Fontaine did not accept the deal at the time but instead opted for a more thorough presentence investigation.

In the earlier case, Thompson had returned to his home Oct. 13, where he found his wife and Kennelly. Charging documents say Thompson fired a gun at Kennelly. Thompson claims it was a warning shot. Thompson then was shot by his wife and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other parties have been charged in the incident.

Thompson was out on bail at the time of the Nov. 19 fire.

Vollrath said the department got the call about 11:45 p.m. Nov. 19 and had to wait for law enforcement to clear the scene before battling the blaze. Firefighters from Crystal and Drayton, N.D., assisted.

"We couldn't feed in water fast enough," Vollrath said.

Crews battled the blaze until about 3 a.m. Nov. 20, and Vollrath said no firefighters were injured.