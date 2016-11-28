Willie Delvon Scott, 36, has been charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing, both Class C felonies, and carrying a concealed firearm, a misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit filed in Grand Forks County District Court, officers saw Scott point a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun at another man at 1:54 a.m. Saturday at the corner of North Third Street and DeMers Avenue.

A Grand Forks Police officer had to draw his own weapon and point it at Scott during a brief foot chase in which Scott ditched his handgun in his wife's vehicle, police say.

Scott told police he pulled the gun because he felt endangered by a group of men. According to the affidavit, he acknowledged he put others in danger with his actions and that there was a strong law enforcement presence in the area at the time.

Scott does not have a criminal history in North Dakota outside of traffic offenses and unpaid fines. His initial appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

If convicted, Scott could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.