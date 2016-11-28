Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Grand Forks' Arbor Park petition deadline looming this weekend

    By Sam Easter Today at 12:53 p.m.
    Dozens of guests, many of them invested in the future of Arbor Park, sat through an unrelated hour of committee business before discussing the park's future before the Grand Forks City Council on Monday night. (Sam Easter/Herald Photo)1 / 8
    A guest at a special Grand Forks City Council meeting to weigh the future of Arbor Park waits his turn to address the City Council. (Sam Easter/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 8
    Matt Norby, president of Grand Forks' Downtown Development Association's board of directors, listens while Mary Weaver, a proponent of the park, shifts through slides of Arbor Park during a special City Council meeting on developing the space on Monday evening. (Sam Easter/Grand Forks Herald)3 / 8
    Arbor Park, situated between Sledsters and Norby's Work Perks downtown on South Fourth Street. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald4 / 8
    A rendering of the new building from a proposal submitted by Dakota Commercial earlier this year. JLG Architects and Community Contractors are partners on the project.5 / 8
    The Grand Forks City Council is considering developing Arbor Park in downtown Grand Forks. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald6 / 8
    A rendering of the new building from a proposal submitted by Dakota Commercial earlier this year. JLG Architects and Community Contractors are partners on the project. The immediate inclusion of a skywalk has begun to look less likely since this rendering was first published.7 / 8
    Browning Arts owner Mary Weaver is trying to save Arbor Park. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald8 / 8

    As the city's deadline to review a petition to preserve Arbor Park looms, staff at Grand Forks City Hall are jumping into action.

    Local opponents of developing Arbor Park, 15 S. Fourth St., presented a petition to the city Nov. 14 with more than 4,600 signatures, asking city leaders to reconsider a land deal that would lead to construction on the site by the end of 2017. The exact language of the petition requests that the city sell the land instead to the Grand Forks Park District for $1—or, barring the Park District's participation, a public nonprofit chosen by petition drive leaders.

    Assistant City Clerk Sherie Lundmark said that the 20-day deadline the city has to vet and review the petition expires on Sunday, when the city will be expected to have reviewed all the signatures and legal language for validity.

    And although city staffers had been waiting on City Attorney Howard Swanson to complete a language review before they begin vetting signatures—such as making sure supporters are over 18 and live in Grand Forks—with the deadline so close, she said staff are starting language review now.

    Because the 20-day window appears to expire on Sunday, Lundmark said she wasn't immediately sure how that would affect city staff's exact deadline to complete the review.

    Besides legal language requirements, valid signatures totaling more than 15 percent of the city ballots cast in the most recent gubernatorial election are required for the petition to reach a critical threshold. For this petition, city leaders have previously said it's not clear if that's the 2012 or 2016 gubernatorial election, since signatures were collected before and after Election Day this year. Either way, though, that threshold appears to be about 3,450.

    Meeting that threshold gives city council 60 days to take action on the petition. If it rejects the petition's request, it would automatically go to either the next general election or a special election for a general public vote.

    Explore related topics:NewsArbor ParkGrand ForksArbor ParklocalnewsSherie Lundmark
    Sam Easter

    Sam Easter is a City Government reporter for the Grand Forks Herald. You can reach him with story tips, comments and ideas at 701-330-3441.

    seaster@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1108
    Advertisement
    randomness