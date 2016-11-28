Assistant City Clerk Sherie Lundmark said that the 20-day deadline the city has to vet and review the petition expires on Sunday, when the city will be expected to have reviewed all the signatures and legal language for validity.

And although city staffers had been waiting on City Attorney Howard Swanson to complete a language review before they begin vetting signatures—such as making sure supporters are over 18 and live in Grand Forks—with the deadline so close, she said staff are starting language review now.

Because the 20-day window appears to expire on Sunday, Lundmark said she wasn't immediately sure how that would affect city staff's exact deadline to complete the review.

Besides legal language requirements, valid signatures totaling more than 15 percent of the city ballots cast in the most recent gubernatorial election are required for the petition to reach a critical threshold. For this petition, city leaders have previously said it's not clear if that's the 2012 or 2016 gubernatorial election, since signatures were collected before and after Election Day this year. Either way, though, that threshold appears to be about 3,450.

Meeting that threshold gives city council 60 days to take action on the petition. If it rejects the petition's request, it would automatically go to either the next general election or a special election for a general public vote.