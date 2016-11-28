Storms hit central, western North Dakota

Meteorologist Bill Barrett of the National Weather Service in Grand Forks said only flurries were forecast in the Grand Forks region through Wednesday.

Winter storm warnings were issued Monday for some areas west of Jamestown and north of Mobridge, S.D., according to the National Weather Service's website.

"The wind condition is not indicative of blizzard conditions, so that's probably the better part of this," Barrett said. "The bad part is with a lot of snow, whenever you're driving, you have to keep in touch with what the road conditions might be."

Barrett advised travelers to find updates on road conditions through the North Dakota Department of Transportation, either through its website or by calling 511.