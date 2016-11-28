Report: At least 7 shot on campus at Ohio State University

The seven injured were transported to the hospital, according to CNN. The suspected shooter was shot, local television station WBNS reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Columbus police said on Twitter they were assisting university law enforcement. Representatives for the university did not immediately return calls.

WBNS showed images of more than a dozen police cars parked at an intersection at the school and a line of about 10 ambulances parked nearby.

Ohio State student Wyatt Crosher told CNN he heard what sounded like gunfire and then emergency sirens.

Crosher said that he was staying in his dorm room near the scene of the reported shooting.