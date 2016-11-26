Search
Grand Forks native hit, killed by semi while on patrol as Colorado State trooper

    By April Baumgarten Today at 2:48 p.m.

    CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- A Grand Forks native was killed in the line of duty after a semi hit the Colorado State trooper Friday near Denver.

    Trooper Cody Donahue, an 11-year veteran of the Colorado State Patrol, was responding to an unrelated crash at 2 p.m. on Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock when he was hit and killed by a passing semi driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz, 41, of Denver, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Donahue was outside his car at the time of the crash.

    The Sheriff’s Office has launched a criminal investigation, according to a news release, and Gamez-Ruiz, who was driving a commercial semi for Illinois-based U.S. Foods Inc., has been arrested and faces charges of careless driving resulting in death, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and failure to yield to the right of way of an emergency vehicle, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman told the Herald. Officers don’t believe drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the accident, but the crash remains under investigation and other charges are possible, the spokesman said.

    Gamez-Ruiz has posted bond.

    A friend of Donahue told the Herald the trooper grew up in Grand Forks and graduated from Red River High School in 2000. A GoFundMe website states he left behind a wife and two daughters. The fund, which will go to helping Donahue’s family, has raised more than $28,000 in 18 hours.

    It is a sad day for the State Patrol, a spokesman with the agency said in a statement. On its Twitter account, the State Patrol said farewell to Donahue, adding he will never be forgotten.

    “Cody, 1C3, we've got the watch from here brother,” one Tweet stated. “RIP. … Thoughts and prayers.”

    The Donahue family has requested media respect their privacy, the State Patrol said via Twitter.

    Castle Rock is a Douglas County city of roughly 53,000 people located about 30 miles south of Denver.

