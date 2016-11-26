Search
    Rain, snow and cold likely as drivers return after Thanksgiving holiday

    By April Baumgarten Today at 1:41 p.m.

    A warm and pleasant November may come to a wet, cold and snowy end in the Red River Valley.

    A snow-rain mix could move into the Grand Forks region Sunday night before turning back into rain as residents wake up Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A snow-rain mix could return Monday night, with snow falling off and on through Wednesday.

    Wind could increase late Tuesday night through Wednesday, the forecast predicted. Light snow accumulation is possible, but models favor snow west of the valley. An inch or two of snow is possible, but the track of the system that could bring the snow to the Grand Forks area is uncertain.

    High temperatures in Grand Forks should reach into the high 30s and low 40s into the middle of the week, with lows dropping into the low 30s and high 20s, according to the forecast.

    Grand Forks has had warmer-than-normal weather in November. To date, November has produced an average temperature of 41.7 degrees in Grand Forks, 14.2 degrees above normal, according to the weather service. Temperatures also reached record highs several times this month.

    Moisture is slightly down, with Grand Forks seeing less than half an inch for the month, about half of what it normally sees to date for November. Grand Forks also has seen 0.8 inches of snow in November.

    Those driving home after the Thanksgiving weekend should check weather forecasts for up-to-date information. Drivers also should beware of changing conditions and adapt to hazardous weather when necessary.

