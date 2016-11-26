Hundreds turn out in Bismarck to support law enforcement

"We are here to support the police, first responders, all military," said Jerry Hintz, a participant. "The turnout was better than I expected."

Organizers of Saturday's pro-law enforcement rally said they didn't want anybody in anti-DAPL demonstrations to get hurt and the situation needs to be resolved and end peacefully.

"We back the blue," said participant Jolene Thiel, who also expressed she wanted the dangerous anti-pipeline demonstrations to end.

In an orderly march with signs of "Stand Up," shouts of "We back the blue" and American flags, they ascended the Memorial Bridge, most heeding signal lights.

Elicia Jacobson, who has strong family ties to law enforcement, said she liked the environment of the rally.

"It's heartwarming and supportive. It's positive and peaceful," she said.

The briskness of a mild November morning didn't deter the crowd's growing enthusiasm whose numbers eventually spanned from the Bismarck side of Memorial Bridge to Mandan. They voiced their support in message, gathering with friends and family, and encouraging motorists passing by to blare their vehicles' horns in support.

Residents quietly and personally thanked veterans in attendance for their service. Law enforcement officers kept their presence low key, but occasionally would flash their lights briefly to acknowledge appreciation for the crowd's support.

Late into the hour, organizers dedicated a wreath to honor officers. Before it was tossed into the Missouri River below, supporters were urged to hold hands in solidarity for the challenges the police officers face during the DAPL protest activity.

Kelly Haman, a participant, echoed she wanted to show support for the officers, particularly for what they been put through in the past four months.

Later into the assembly, Bismarck Police Chief Dan Donlin mingled with participants and shook hands as people left the rally, expressing his appreciation of the gesture.

"This was awesome. I can't say enough. For all these people to take their Saturday off just to show their support for law enforcement," he said.