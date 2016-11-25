Car flips, lands on sidewalk in downtown Grand Forks

The release stated speed appears to have played a role in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, 65-year-old Earlyn Mattson of Grand Forks, was taken to Altru Hospital for unknown injuries. Mattson was the vehicle's only occupant.

Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Health System Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Citations were not issued at the time of the incident. The crash still is under investigation by police.