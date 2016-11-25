Car flips, lands on sidewalk in downtown Grand Forks
Grand Forks police are investigating a one-vehicle accident officers responded to late Friday morning near downtown.
According to Sgt. Jay Middleton, the car was traveling south on North Fifth Street when it flipped at 11:42 a.m. in front of the iHeartMedia radio station at University Avenue. The white 1997 Audi hit and knocked down a traffic light, according to a news release from the Grand Forks Police Department. It then continued on Fifth Street and struck a tree before landing on its roof on the sidewalk, police said in the release.
The release stated speed appears to have played a role in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle, 65-year-old Earlyn Mattson of Grand Forks, was taken to Altru Hospital for unknown injuries. Mattson was the vehicle's only occupant.
Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Health System Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
Citations were not issued at the time of the incident. The crash still is under investigation by police.