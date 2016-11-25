Car flips, lands on sidewalk in downtown Grand Forks

According to Sgt. Jay Middleton, a white Audi was travelling south on South Fifth Street when it flipped in front of the iHeartMedia radio station at the intersection of University Avenue. The car knocked down a traffic light and landed on its roof on the sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was transported to Altru. Grand Forks Fire Department and Grand Forks Police responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.