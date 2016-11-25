Search
    Car flips, lands on sidewalk in downtown Grand Forks

    By Julia Cardi Today at 1:35 p.m.
    Grand Forks Fire Department on the scene of an incident Friday afternoon at the iHeart Media radio station on University Avenue. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)1 / 5
    Grand Forks Fire and Police departments on the scene of an incident Friday afternoon at the iHeart Media radio station on University Avenue. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 5
    Grand Forks Fire and Police departments look on at the scene of an incident Friday afternoon near a fallen traffic signal poll in front of the iHeart Media radio station on University Avenue. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)3 / 5
    Grand Forks firefighters clean up after working on the scene of an incident Friday afternoon at the iHeart Media radio station on University Avenue. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)4 / 5
    Grand Forks Fire and Police departments on the scene of an incident Friday afternoon at the iHeart Media radio station on University Avenue. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)5 / 5

    Grand Forks police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that happened early this afternoon near downtown.

    According to Sgt. Jay Middleton, a white Audi was travelling south on South Fifth Street when it flipped in front of the iHeartMedia radio station at the intersection of University Avenue. The car knocked down a traffic light and landed on its roof on the sidewalk.

    The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was transported to Altru. Grand Forks Fire Department and Grand Forks Police responded to the scene.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

