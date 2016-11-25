Faith News
First Presbyterian to hold annual lutefisk and meatball dinner
First Presbyterian Church, 5555 S Washington St., Grand Forks, will hold their second lutefisk and meatball dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today. Adults eat for $15 and children for $7. Call (701) 775-5545 to make reservations.
Zion United Methodist Church to host Cookie Walk
Zion United Methodist Church, 1001 24th Ave. S, Grand Forks, will host a Cookie Walk at 9 a.m. Dec. 10. The event will offer cookies, lefse, candy, cards and napkins for sale.