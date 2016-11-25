Kathy Jaeger, wife of ND secretary of state, dies

BISMARCK—Kathy Jaeger, wife of North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger, died Thursday, Nov. 24, at the age of 67.

Al Jaeger said his wife was born in Fargo, where she attended school.

He said she was a graduate of what is now Minnesota State University Moorhead and later worked for a time at Straus Clothing in Fargo.

The couple married in 1986.

After Al Jaeger was elected secretary of state for the first time in 1992, the couple moved to Bismarck, where Jaeger said his wife became passionate about quilt making and made many friends in the quilting community.

"She accumulated her stash as does every obsessed quilter and she created many sizes of quilts for family and friends," Jaeger said.

In addition to her husband, Kathy Jaeger's survivors include a son, Todd Anderson, and two daughters, Stacy Walz, and Heidi Jaeger.