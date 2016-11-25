Christmas in the Park lights up Lincoln Drive Park

There are about 50 displays this year, including several new displays.

"It's great fun to go, especially in the evening when it gets darker," event chairwoman Clair Zirenhelt said.

There are 60 volunteers that helped bring Christmas in the Park to life, she added. The price of admission is $6 per car, $10 per limo and $20 per bus. The proceeds will be donated to various charities, such as the American Diabetes Association, Red Cross, the local School for the Blind and more.

"We want to give everyone a chance to go," Zirenhelt said.

Last year, an estimated 3,500 vehicles visited the display.

"People come from out of town to see the display," said Charles Zick, secretary of the South Forks Lions Club. "It add color to the community. ... Kids really like it."

Candy canes are given to children that visit the display.

"This event helps everyone give back," Zirenhelt said.