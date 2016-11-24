Here's the deal

At Canad Inns, plenty of Grand Forks residents came to enjoy breakfast or lunch as an alternative to cooking a big feast, but visitors from Canada here for deep discounts were a much rarer find.

The comparatively weak Canadian dollar may have contributed, but those who did make the trip looked forward to the almost-ritualistic experience of Black Friday shopping.

Danielle Desrosiers, Carrie Carriere and Andrea Gratton checked into Canad loaded with luggage and bags full of blankets and snacks, ready to take on the weekend. The women have come down together from Winnipeg for 12 or 13 years now, they said, and planned to shop any stores with good deals. They had their eyes on J.C. Penney and Macy's in particular, which do not have locations in Canada.

"Honestly, I like getting my shopping done in one shot," Carriere said. "I'm not that shop-all-year kind of person."

Brad Cramer, also from near Winnipeg, had a more indifferent outlook on Black Friday shopping. He said his family didn't expect drastic savings because of the exchange rate, but still looked forward to the weekend getaway.

"We don't do it all the time, so it's fun," he said. "It's about the whole weekend - gives us a reason to get out, something different for the kids ... It's an excuse to come down, really."

Cramer said his wife plans to do most of the shopping while he watches their two children, but he may check out Cabela's, Scheels and Menards. He said some stores in Canada have begun to hold Black Friday sales of their own to entice shoppers to stay home.

Rebecca, a resident from south of Winnipeg who declined to give her last name, said this will be her first time shopping on Black Friday. She hoped to shop for Christmas, particularly children's toys, but expressed some anxiety about braving the crowds.

"I hope I survive," she said.