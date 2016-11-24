The website for Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources suggests using the ParkFinder tool to choose a park, and also advises visitors to check which locations will allow hunting.

The site encourages people to share photos of their visits on social media using the hashtags #FreeParkFriday and #OnlyinMN. Among its recommendations are guided hikes at Lake Bemidji, Lake Carlos and Sibley State Parks.

Find more information on Free Park Friday at " target="_blank">www.dnr.state.mn.us/freeparkfriday.