Free Park Friday
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith have designated Friday "Free Park Friday" to provide residents and visitors an opportunity to spend time outdoors with family. There will be no entrance fees to any of Minnesota's 75 state park and recreation areas.
The website for Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources suggests using the ParkFinder tool to choose a park, and also advises visitors to check which locations will allow hunting.
The site encourages people to share photos of their visits on social media using the hashtags #FreeParkFriday and #OnlyinMN. Among its recommendations are guided hikes at Lake Bemidji, Lake Carlos and Sibley State Parks.
Find more information on Free Park Friday at " target="_blank">www.dnr.state.mn.us/freeparkfriday.