However, with every print he added to the collection, he noticed a common theme emerged: birds.

Becker, known for his colorful graphics and comics in The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, has worked as an illustrator and graphic artist at the newspaper for almost a decade.

Now, he is branching out as an artist with his first solo show at the Spirit Room titled "For the Birds." The exhibit runs in Gallery I at the Spirit Room until Jan. 13, 2017.

As a child, the New York Mills, Minn., native loved comic books and dreamed of becoming a comic book artist. Becker majored in art at Concordia and interned at the Rourke Art Museum during college.

As he got older and worked various communications jobs around the country, his dream of being an artist was put on hold — the timing was never quite right. When he and his wife moved back to Fargo-Moorhead, however, the pieces began to fall into place.

Both his job as an illustrator and studio space in his home allowed Becker to expand on his talents. He's been experimenting with screen-printing in his studio, and so far, he is enjoying the process.

"There's something about the (screen-printing) process that most people would find tedious and time-consuming, but I like the fact that it's an analog process with paper I can feel and ink I can see going on the screen," Becker said.

His "For the Birds" exhibit features around 25 screen prints he's created over the last year.

While this is his first solo show in Fargo, it is not the first time the Spirit Room has exhibited Becker's work. The Spirit Room approached him with the opportunity to do a solo show after he participated in the Spirit Room's Wabi-Sabi show last year.

Taryn Wallace, the gallery director and administrative assistant at the Spirit Room, said the Spirit Room emphasizes talent in North Dakota, especially emerging artists. The Spirit Room is largely education-based and is open to exhibiting artists of all skill levels.

Becker's work has also been featured in group shows in his hometown, at the Rourke Art Museum and through Fargo-Moorhead Visual Artists (FMVA), but this is the first time his work is the only art in the room.

Dawn Morgan, the executive director of the Spirit Room noted that Becker's work fits into the space well because the art is intriguing and colorful.

"It is interesting to see the way he mixes digital and tangible media," Morgan said. "We feel the audience will enjoy seeing Troy in a new perspective compared to his work as a designer and illustrator at the Forum."

The Spirit Room is hosting an artist reception for Troy Becker's exhibit from 3—5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with an artist talk at 3:30 p.m. Wallace said artist receptions are a great opportunity for visitors to meet the artists and ask them questions in a comfortable space.

"Artist receptions are important because people can hear (artists) talk about their artistic process, what inspired them, their life paths or how they got into art," Wallace said.

Although Becker's artistic journey has extended to screen-printing, graphic design and graphic novels, his passion for comic books is still alive and well. Besides drawing the occasional sports comic for the Forum, Becker also has two comic books for sale on ComiXology (owned by Amazon).

Now Becker can add his "For the Birds" exhibit to his resume, and he is excited to see what other opportunities are in store for him in Fargo-Moorhead.

"There's a lot of inspiration here, and there continues to be," he said. "Even the past nine years I've been here, (the art community) has gotten so much stronger and there are so many more opportunities. It's a great place to be for the arts right now."