Gartin works as a performance consultant for Dale Carnegie Training in Fargo — a job she loves because she gets to help individuals and businesses reach their potential through coursework and customized training. She knows all about reaching potential even when the road gets a little bumpy.

Gartin was just 12 years old when her father died; her mother and three siblings moved from their tiny Texas town to the capital city of Austin. They struggled to make ends meet.

By ninth grade, she decided to drop out of high school to help support her family. She calls it "a hectic time" and "kind of a blur". She was doing what she felt like she had to do, but after a couple of years, she had a revelation.

"There was a moment where I realized I was missing out. People around me were doing the things typical teenagers were doing — going to prom, dating, going to school," Gartin says. "I decided to get my GED. I knew I wanted to go to college and break the cycle."

She started community college with an eye on someday working in the nonprofit sector where she could give back. After a couple of years, she started talking to her academic counselor about trying to apply to the University of Texas, one of the top public universities in the nation.

"The counselor basically told me I'd be setting myself up for disappointment," Gartin says, "It was a very defeating moment for me."

But she figured she had nothing to lose by applying so she wrote her essay and hoped for the best.

"I remember going to the mailbox and seeing the envelope. I was shaking," she says. "Your eyes start scanning words. Are they 'regretting' something? But seeing that I had been accepted — I started to cry. I was shocked, stunned. It felt incredible."

But the work was just beginning. She continued to work two jobs while carrying an 18-credit course load at the university.

"There were days that I was so close to giving up," Gartin says. "Go to class all day, work all night. I'd ask myself, 'Why am I doing this?' This is too hard."

Then she heard a song on the radio called "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve. The lyrics hit her: "Cause it's a bittersweet symphony this life. Trying to make ends meet, you're a slave to the money then you die."

She remembered that she didn't want to live paycheck to paycheck, and it was up to her to change her destiny.

"I was reminded during the most trying times in life, not to give up, keep trudging through, to keep building something new, keep building something for yourself," she says.

Following what she calls her "emotional" graduation where she was honored as a commencement speaker, she went to work for nonprofits in Austin. An opportunity arose in Fargo at the YWCA where she worked for two years as a relationship manager. That's where she met one of the many women in the community who have inspired her, YWCA executive director Erin Prochnow.

"I learned a lot from Erin," Gartin says. "She's brilliant at what she does. She has this way of balancing her heart with how a nonprofit operates. She helped me grow."

Now at Dale Carnegie, she enjoys using her background of overcoming obstacles to inspire others.

"It's been empowering to see people transform themselves and conquer barriers," she says. "Maybe they're afraid of public speaking, but soon they're speaking in front of a whole room full of people. They're becoming the people they want to be."

She says she sometimes imagines what life would have been like if she had listened to that counselor who told her not to bother applying to a four-year school because it was out of her reach.

Instead, she listened to herself and gets to spend her days helping others reach their very big dreams.

"I would tell people don't let anyone or anything define who you are. That's up to you," she says. "Even when it seems everything in life is working against you, there's always the possibility to believe in yourself — to remember who you are. You're a warrior. You can create any life you want."