Ask us: Don't blame turkey for Thanksgiving food coma

Eating a lot of carbohydrates—the ones found in mashed potatoes, yams, stuffing and Grandma's rolls—is what causes sleepiness, according to medical experts. A Time article explains that eating a big meal for Thanksgiving, or at any time, takes up a lot of energy. The stomach will stretch to about a liter before it and your intestines fill with gas, giving you the feeling of being swollen, according to the article. That's why you may need to open that top button on your pants for relief.

After that, hormones are produced to tell your brain you have had too much to eat, which is probably why you feel uncomfortable and need to lie down.

Add alcoholic beverages and that comfy chair or couch you sit on to watch football, and it's very likely lights out.

It's also why you may need a nap on other holidays that feature a big meal, such as Christmas—when you might eat ham, or duck or roast beef instead.

The myth that eating turkey makes you tired is just that. In fact, studies have shown the protein found in turkey may help regulate insulin levels in your body, which can help eaters fight fatigue.

Want to beat that food coma over the holidays? Try going light on the carbs. It may help to eat breakfast, or drink water so you don't feel so hungry before dinnertime rolls around. And a walk should help with digestion.

