Environmental group wants Twin Metals lawsuit dismissed

The group filed paperwork Tuesday, Nov. 22, in federal district court in St. Paul in hopes it can intervene in the suit filed by Twin Metals against the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness also filed notice that it plans to ask that the case be dismissed, although that can't happen until the first hearing scheduled in the suit on April 28.

Twin Metals Minnesota filed the lawsuit in September, seeking to overturn an Interior Department legal opinion that the Bureau of Land Management has the discretion to deny renewal of Twin Metals' federal mineral leases for the company's proposed underground copper-nickel mine near the Kawishiwi River in the Superior National Forest.

Environmental groups and mining critics had praised the possibility that the leases could be revoked, saying the mere presence of a massive mining operation in the same watershed as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness threatened the region's freshwater ecosystem.

In June, U.S. Forest Service officials said they were "deeply concerned" about potential impacts of the proposed Twin Metals copper mine on the edge of the BWCAW.

The Forest Service is expected to release a decision soon on whether to oppose or support renewing the permits after already signaling that the agency has problems with the potential of copper mining runoff in the BWCAW, part of the Superior National Forest. That decision is expected to seal the fate of the leases.

But Twin Metals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, decided not to wait for that opinion. The 26-page lawsuit challenges the Interior Department opinion as being inconsistent with federal law as well as inconsistent with the terms of Twin Metals' leases and with the federal government's established precedent in supporting and renewing the leases during the past five decades.

Company officials have called the federal leases and access to that specific land "the foundation of our project" and that the mine probably could not proceed without them.

Supporters say the Twin Metals mine would be a huge boost to the region's economy. The company has said it may be ready to submit the project for environmental review by 2018, if it is able to renew the leases.