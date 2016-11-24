Everything you need to know about how Thanksgiving started

Sixty-six days later, the pilgrims arrived near Cape Cod and crossed Massachusetts Bay. They named this village Plymouth.

That first winter was brutal; less than half of the passengers survived. When they finally ventured from the ship into the warm spring sunshine, the Pilgrims came face-to-face with Squanto, a Patuxet tribe member who would teach them the ins and the outs of the land.

Squanto the teacher

Thanks to Squanto, the Pilgrims learned to coax an unyielding land into productive soil. Squanto taught them about corn, sap and fish. He also helped the Pilgrims befriend local tribes.

In 1621, the Pilgrims celebrated their first successful corn harvest with a feast, known now as the first Thanksgiving.

Although there is no record of the banquet's menu, historians have suggested it included typical Native American spices and cuisine. No pies or pastries were enjoyed during the first feast, but documents cite a "fowling" expedition prior to the meal. Lobster, seal and swan may have also been served.

Thanksgiving becomes official holiday

The Pilgrims held their second Thanksgiving in 1623, marking the end of a long drought that nearly wiped out the year's harvest.

Following the successful ratification of the constitution, George Washington issued a Thanksgiving proclamation. He asked the Americans to express their gratitude on this day. Presidents John Adams and James Madison also designated a day of thanks during their presidencies.

In 1817, New York became the first state to officially adopt an annual Thanksgiving celebration. The southern states remained unfamiliar with the tradition, but by 1827 a campaign was launched to establish Thanksgiving as a national holiday.

It wasn't until 1863 when Abraham Lincoln officially scheduled Thanksgiving for the final Thursday in November.

Not just an American holiday

Although the United States celebrates Thanksgiving as a time that marks the Pilgrims traveling to the New World, celebrations like Thanksgiving have existed since the beginning of time. Both the Separatists and the Puritans introduced holidays where fasting would occur during difficult times and then a feast would follow to thank God for the better times.

Thanksgiving marks a time of bounty, which is why one gives "thanks" during the holiday. Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans also feasted during the fall harvest to give thanks to their gods and goddesses.

Finally, American Indians commemorated the fall harvest with a feast, drinking, and dancing long before the Europeans arrived on their shores.

Thanksgiving today

The holiday is celebrated as an opportunity for family and friends to come together to give thanks.

Today, 90 percent of American families host a celebration in which turkey is the main dish. Other traditional foods include stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and, of course, pumpkin pie.

Volunteering is also very common this time of year, and free dinners are often hosted for the less fortunate.

Parades are also an integral part of this holiday. Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade has been popular since its launch in 1924.

New York City's Thanksgiving parade is also the largest and the most viewed of all the parades, attracting approximately 3 million spectators along its 2.5 mile loop.