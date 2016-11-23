Drunk driving lands North Dakota on worst drivers list

The Peace Garden State took fourth on a list of worst drivers by state published recently published by carinsurancecomparison.com. That's up from seventh place last year. North Dakota ranked 10th in 2014.

North Dakota was beaten by Texas and Louisiana—both tied for first—as well as third-place South Carolina. Followed by North Dakota from fifth to 10th was Delaware, New Mexico, Nevada, Alabama (tied for eighth), Arizona (tied for eighth) and Montana.

The website used several factors in determining its ranks, including fatality rate, failure to obey traffic laws, drunk driving, speeding and careless driving.

North Dakota's best rank was careless driving, where it took 20th, but the state is the worst for drunk driving, according to the website's study. The website says 66 deaths were caused by drunk driving last year, though a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol places that figure for alcohol-related deaths due to crash at 54, a decrease from the 2014 number of 63.

Total vehicle deaths related to alcohol has been on the decline since 2012 when the death toll hit 87, according to the Highway Patrol.

Percentages of alcohol deaths compared with total vehicle fatalities also have seen a steady decline. Fatal crashes also have declined from 53 in 2014 to 48 last year, according to the Highway Patrol. That places the fatal crashes rate compared with total fatal crashes at 43.24 percent, below the 10 year average of 47.24 percent.

Drunk driving arrests to date also have dropped off, from 2,626 last year to 1,086 this year.

Other lists have placed North Dakota on the opposite spectrum for a ranking of drivers by skills, including SmartAsset, which ranked the state fifth for best drivers, according to an August report in Time. North Dakota has previously made lists for drunk driving.

Still, the author of carinsurancecomparison.com's article says drunk driving is "a serious problem that drivers in the state need to recognize and address."

"The fact that North Dakota placed sixth in speeding only adds fuel to the fire," the article said. "Individuals who are drinking and driving over the speed limit are far more likely to cause fatal accidents than those who are following the law."

Minnesota has the best drivers in the country, according to the website, with its best score for careless driving (51st) and its worst score for speeding (23rd).

The list includes the District of Columbia, which ranked 30th. Wisconsin grabbed 17th with its best score for careless driving (45th) and its worst score for drunk driving (seventh). South Dakota ranked 22nd with its best score for speeding (42nd) and its worst score for fatality rate (eight).