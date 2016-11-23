The two had previously been in a relationship, but a 2014 restraining order barred Jablonski from having contact with Drewlo, the charges say. Jablonski has been held in the Anoka County Jail since being charged in September with violating that order by being at Drewlo’s apartment the night she died.

“This is another unfortunate example of a domestic situation resulting in a homicide,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said in a news release. “We will continue to seek justice on behalf of this victim and her family.”

Jablonski made his first court appearance Tuesday, where his bail was set at up to $1.5 million, the news release said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 18, Coon Rapids police were dispatched to Drewlo’s apartment complex in the 9200 block of Northwest University Avenue, where they found Jablonski lying outside on the front stoop, bleeding from injuries to his head, face and neck, according to the criminal complaint against him. A knife was found beneath Jablonski, and he would later tell police he believed his injuries were self-inflicted, the charges say. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Following a trail of blood leading into Drewlo’s first-floor unit, officers found her dead inside a bedroom closet, court documents say. The Anoka County medical examiner determined Drewlo had suffered stab wounds to her head, neck, arms, hands and thighs, and what appeared to be compression injuries on her neck. A second knife, which matched a witness’s description of a knife carried by Jablonski, was found beneath Drewlo’s body, the charges say.

Security camera footage recorded the night of Drewlo’s death shows her with Jablonski outside the apartment building’s secured entrance. The two kiss, and Drewlo enters the building and walks toward her apartment uninjured shortly after midnight; Jablonski follows a short time later, the charges say. About 90 minutes pass before Jablonski is shown walking away from Drewlo’s apartment carrying a knife similar to the one found beneath his body.

Jablinski later told investigators he had snorted some “synthetic meth” a day or two earlier and did not remember what had happened while he was inside Drewlo’s apartment, where he said he had been staying in the preceding weeks.

Jablonski faces two counts of second-degree murder, each carrying a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. His next hearing will be Jan. 17.