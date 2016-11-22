Chronic homelessness on rise in North Dakota

"A few years back, the painting got kind of slow. I had some health issues," Ehlenfeldt said.

He headed up to Grand Forks to be near his daughter, who is married to an airman at Grand Forks Air Force Base. When he could no longer stay on base, Ehlenfeldt began living at Northlands Rescue Mission. He's been there for nearly a year now.

"I'm basically trying to start over again," he said.

Now 53, Ehlenfeldt said he started working the overnight shift at Wal-Mart about three months ago. He's hoping to continue working until he hits retirement age, and gradually build towards affording his own place. His story is not so rare.

According to a new report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, homeless rates among veterans, families and children are down in 2016 across the country. But chronic homelessness, in which a person has lacked shelter for a year or more, is up 27 percent in North Dakota in 2016.

In Grand Forks, local experts say the number of people lacking stable housing is a pressing issue.

"We continue to see a homeless population growing in Grand Forks and across North Dakota," said Terry Hanson, executive director of the Grand Forks Housing Authority.

Hanson has been with the housing authority for 27 years. He said there has always been a fairly sizable homeless population in the area, but in recent years it has become harder for the general public to ignore.

"People have been more visible than in the past. ... It's just becoming more and more of an observable issue," he said.

Portions of Grand Forks such as Town Square, the Greenway and a parking public lot across from the Valley Community Health Center have become frequent gathering places for the city's homeless population.

Housing Authority staff members go to those areas and public parking garages, which attract homeless people during the winter because of heated stairways, to clean up and help point people in the direction of community resources.

On Division Avenue, the Northlands Rescue Mission is beginning to fill up as winter creeps in.

Nancy Andrews, the mission's executive director, told the Herald it had 125 people staying at the mission during a count taken the weekend of Nov. 19. They can hold about 135 people at a maximum, but on the coldest days the shelter puts out extra mattresses.

"Right now, our numbers are running true to what we saw last year," Andrews said.

Andrews said of the 125 people currently staying at the mission, two are veterans, which is far fewer than the center has had in the past.

One of those veterans is Robert Cowan, who served six years in the Coast Guard in the Vietnam War era, he said. Now 63, Cowan said he has been on the streets for about 38 years.

Born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., Cowan said during the winter he usually finds himself in Northern California. He arrived in Grand Forks a couple of months ago, and said the mission in town is nicer than many other shelters around the nation.

"The mission is pretty good," he said. "The program is pretty good with vets."

For Veterans Day, he said the mission gave a certificate of appreciation to him and two other veterans who were staying there at the time. A local VFW chapter came to drop off cards. In other places, it's not so nice. Standing in a pair of combat boots outside the mission, Cowan lit up a cigarette and recalled seeing a veteran lying in his own waste with a needle in his arm in San Francisco.

"Our country has forgotten us," he said.

There are programs through HUD for veterans, but Cowan said that because he is not on a pension, he does not qualify.

In its annual report, HUD said veteran homelessness in North Dakota has dropped 2.5 percent since 2010. In a single night count in January across the state, there were 116 veterans experiencing homelessness.

Overall, homelessness figures statewide are on the rise. According to HUD, 923 people were reported in the January 2016 homelessness count in North Dakota. That is a 15.5 percent increase from 2010. The number of families with children experiencing homelessness is up 0.4 percent since 2010.

New solution

In Grand Forks, a new way of dealing with homelessness is close to breaking ground. In in the planning phase, "La Grave on First" is permanent, supportive housing dedicated to helping those facing chronic homelessness.

Hanson said the proposed 42-unit complex will be built along First Avenue across from the police department in downtown Grand Forks.

The housing authority recently received word the facility will become a reality. Grand Forks County Housing Authority received about $7.7 million in tax credits from the North Dakota Housing Finance Authority, Hanson said. He said the tax credits have built up from $776,662 credits annually for the last decade.

Funding for the project also came from the National Housing Trust Fund, which was established by the Housing and Regeneration Act of 2008. This year is the first time the fund has paid out to local entities, with the state of North Dakota receiving $3 million and Grand Forks County getting $772,662, Hanson said.

The concept of the program is a "housing first" option, Hanson said, meaning that because housing is the first and only concern on the minds of chronically homeless people, by removing that concern, they can return to being stable members of society. Hanson said the apartment complex will also host services such as job training and therapy to help people get back on their feet.

"Once they know where they will spend the night, the can work on their other issues," Hanson said.

City Administrator Todd Feland said the project has received preliminary approval from the City Council, but that a final vote will be taken in September. City Planner Ryan Brooks said that because the apartment complex is being built on a parking lot currently used by the Police Department, the police lot may have to move into the space occupied by a skatepark and the skatepark will likely be moved.

Feland said the lot has an appraised value of $325,000, which the Housing Authority will pay for. He hopes the city can use some of that money to pay for improvements to the former skatepark lot and to the skatepark itself when the equipment finds a new home.