According to her Facebook page, Trinity Ann Moore attends school in Lake Park-Audubon.

"We are pleased to be able to let you all know that Trinity Ann Moore has been located. She is safe, and on her way home to her family," read a Facebook statement made by Missing Children Minnesota just after 7 p.m. "Thank you to everyone who looked for her, who called in tips and who shared her poster!"

Moore had been last seen leaving work at the Country Kitchen on Nov. 13, wearing black leggings, a black Country Kitchen tee-shirt, a pink Aeropostale zip-up hooded sweater and black tennis shoes, according to an original Facebook post, alerting the public of Moore’s disappearance.

A missing person’s report was filed shortly after, noting that Moore was believed to be a runaway.

“It’s still classified as a missing person, but we do not believe it is an involuntary disappearance. We don’t have any information right now to believe she was abducted,” said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander during the search. “We do take these reports seriously. Any time information comes in, it’s followed up on.”

Glander said there were reports stating she could have been with several different people in several different locations, including addresses in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Bemidji, which local law enforcement officers checked out.