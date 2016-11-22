Grand Forks pizza shop Popolino's up for sale

"You go into something like that and don't really have an endpoint in mind—it just kind of feels right at a certain point," he said. "(I) feel like it's something that a younger person could take the reins (of) and probably build it even better."

Baldock said the business has had a loyal following over the years, even as more pizza restaurants moved into town. He said he's focused on crafting quality pizza at an affordable price with good service, all while sticking to his guns.

"We have never changed our recipes," Baldock said. "You get the same pizza now as you did 26 years ago."

Popolino's is known for its beef tostada pizza, Baldock said. Its online menu features a number of staples such as deluxe, Hawaiian and "mighty meat" pizzas, along with BBQ chicken and hot wing pies. The shop also serves breadsticks, cheesy bread and chicken wings.

Baldock said he doesn't have any plans of closing the shop.

"Nothing is going to change in the short term, and I would recommend to any new owners that nothing would change in the long term," he said.

The business is listed with Jack Wadhawan and Ryan Bohn, both of Crary Real Estate.