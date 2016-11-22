Drayton clinic briefly loses power Tuesday
The Altru Clinic in Drayton, N.D., was without electricity or phone service for about an hour Tuesday after the power lines servicing the facility were damaged by ice buildup.
Altru public relations representative Annie Berge said power at the primary care facility was restored about 12:30 p.m. While power was out, Drayton area patients were redirected to Altru's main line to figure out an alternative for care.
With the lights now back on, the Drayton clinic is fully functional.