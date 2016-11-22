Crookston woman who appeared to be living in tent dies
CROOKSTON—A Crookston woman died shortly after being found unresponsive off the highway Friday night.
Erin Koplitz was discovered unresponsive about 10:50 p.m. Friday north of the Highway 75 bypass bridge west of Crookston, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Mike Norland of the sheriff's office said Koplitz appeared to be living off the highway in a tent when she was found.
Koplitz was taken to Riverview Hospital in Crookston, where she was pronounced dead, the release states. She was 34.
An autopsy was performed at the UND Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of death remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.